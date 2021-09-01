‘Twenties’: Nia Jervier Joins Lena Waithe’s BET Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Dear White People alumna Nia Jervier is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of Lena Waithe’s popular BET series Twenties.

Created and written by Waithe, Twenties stars Jonica T. Gibbs as Hattie, a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia, played by Christina Elmore (Insecure) and Gabrielle Graham (Possessor) respectively. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

Season one guest stars included Jenifer Lewis, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson (debut role), Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason, and Nazanin Mandi.

Twenties is Executive Produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill who also serves as co-showrunner, Rishi Rajani and Andrew Coles.

Jervier was most recently seen in the Netflix series Dear White People as well as the film adaptation which won the 2014 Sundance Film Festival special jury prize for Breakthrough Talent. Jervier has appeared in the Cannes International Film Festival selection short film Ladylike, produced by Lena Waithe. In 2018, she starred in the Netflix original movie Step Sisters, also produced by Waithe. Jervier is repped by Stride Management and A3 Artists Agency.