‘Twenties’: BET Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Lena Waithe Series, After-Show Hosted By B. Scott

Lena Waithe’s Twenties will return for its second season on BET next month with a new after-show hosted by B. Scott.

Set to debut Wednesday, October 13 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her, the series brings Jonica T. Gibbs’ Hattie back into the spotlight. Created and written by Waithe, Twenties will continue to follow the aspiring screenwriter and her two best friends, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

Following the Season 2 debut, BET will premiere Twenties After-show with B. Scott. The half-hour series will touch on Twenties‘ key themes and see Scott provide commentary into some of the characters’ latest experiences and speak with the show’s cast and with guests. Twenties After-show with B. Scott, will mark the titular television personality’s return to BET. Scott, who will be the network’s first trans and non-binary person to EP a BET series, previously appeared on 106 & Park and Rip the Runway.

Twenties also features Sophina Brown and Jevon McFerrin. The series is executive produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill, who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, and Andrew Coles.

The B. Scott-hosted after-show is executive produced by Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, under their Hillman Grad Productions banner; B. Scott under their Ahoskie Productions banner; Sergio Alfaro, Michael Weinberg, Fernita Wynn, Ray Giuliani for Invent TV.