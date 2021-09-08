Tubi Bolsters Original Movie Drive With Bruce Willis Sci-Fi Feature ‘Corrective Measures’

Fox-owned AVOD platform Tubi is ramping up its move into originals and a Bruce Willis-fronted sci-fi feature film is its latest project.

The Die Hard star is fronting Corrective Measures, an original feature film for the free platform. Starring alongside Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker, the feature film comes from director Sean O’Reilly, whose credits include animated feature Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom and When Calls The Heart.

Based on a graphic novel, the film is set in San Tiburon, the world’s most dangerous maximum-security penitentiary and home to the world’s most treacherous superpowered criminals where tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, leading to anarchy that engulfs the prison and order is turned upside down.

Willis plays Julius “The Lobe” Loeb, a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune, at San Tiburon, an Ubermax prison hidden in the Great Northwest, resided by monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars.

Warden Devlin (Rooker) is arguably as corrupt as his charges, with his sole interest in The Lobe’s riches, and has been trying to crack The Lobe for years without success. The fragile peace of the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback, played by Dan Payne (Watchmen), a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Diaz, played by Brennan Mejia (Power Rangers), a driver on a trumped-up sentence.

Tom Cavanagh (The Flash), Kat Ruston (The 100), Kevin Zegers (Rebel), and Hayley Sales (Deadpool 2) also star.

Todd Masters of MastersFX (Predator) will head the character and creature design. Produced by Arcana Productions and executive produced by The Exchange, the film is set for a spring 2022 premiere. Jas Boparai, Corey Large, Johnny Messner and Steven Eads serve as executive producers. Michelle O’Reilly serves as producer. Nat McCormick of The Exchange negotiated the deal and will be selling the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

It comes after Tubi unveiled originals including Jon Lovitz-fronted feature Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood, from Sharknado producer The Asylum, and Joey Lawrence-fronted shark movie Swim.

“We’re excited to be harnessing the creative talent of Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker and Todd Masters to bring this celebrated comic book series to life,” said Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson. “Corrective Measures is a powerfully authentic and captivating sci-fi action film that speaks to our unwavering commitment to provide the Tubi audience with a broad array of compelling original content.”

“Corrective Measures is a project I’ve been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana’s graphic novel series for a long time,” added O’Reilly. “Overseeing this project from script to screen has been an incredible journey, and to have my live-action directing debut at this level with so many talented cast and crew is truly a dream come true. Directing, writing and producing Corrective Measures was such an incredible experience and I cannot think of a better partner than Fox and Tubi for Arcana’s launch into live action productions.”