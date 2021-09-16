‘True Story’: Netflix Releases First Look Images For Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Limited Series, Sets Premiere Date

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes share brotherly moments in the first look images for Netflix’s upcoming limited series True Story.

In True Story, written, executive produced and showrun by Narcos: Mexico EP Eric Newman; Hart plays Kid, a fictional version of himself. The series centers on Kid and Kid’s older brother Carlton (Snipes). A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

The first look images, which can be viewed below see Hart’s Kid and Snipes’ Carlton engaging in heated moments, but also sharing vulnerable moments together against the backdrop of Philadelphia.

True Story, which marks Hart’s dramatic series debut, is set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, just in time for Thanksgiving. The series also features Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, Ash Santos, John Alex andTheo Rossi.

Hart executive produces through his HartBeat Prods., Newman via his Grand Electric. Charles Murray (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) also executive produces and serves as showrunner. Caroline Currier oversees for Grand Electric; Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown oversee for HartBeat Prods.

