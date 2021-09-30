‘True Lies’: Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez & Mike O’Gorman Join CBS Drama Pilot

Omar Miller (Ballers) Erica Hernandez (Mission Unstoppable) and Mike O’Gorman (Vice Principals) are set as series regulars opposite Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in True Lies, the CBS drama pilot adaptation of James Cameron’s 1994 action comedy movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Written by Matt Nix and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the pilot’s plot is true to its movie roots: Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Howey) is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (Gonzaga) is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Miller will play Gib, the logistics guy for the group. It’s his job to make sure everyone knows their duties and the missions go smoothly. Dry-witted but all business, he shows up unexpectedly at a barbecue at Harry’s home to discuss a dangerous new assignment, while also enjoying the hors d’oeuvres.

Hernandez will portray Maria, another of the operatives working with Harry (Howey). Tough and capable, she is a cool-headed, first class spy. But she never misses a chance to get in a dig at Luther’s expense, reminding him of something that went down between them while on a mission in Berlin.

O’Gorman is Luther. Also posing as a computer salesman, O’Gorman is an undercover operative who works with Harry (Howey) at the Omega Sector. Smoothly confident with a dry wit, he’s good at his job, despite some tension between himself and fellow operative, Maria. Luther fears that Harry being married could cause some issues and that’s why operatives, as a rule, remain single.

Nix and Hemingway are executive producing the True Lies pilot with Lightstorm’s Cameron and Rae Sanchini; original pilot director McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision; and Josh Levy via his and Nix’s Flying Glass of Milk Productions. Anthony Hemingway Productions’ Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis will co-EP. 20th Television is the studio.

Miller was most recently seen in a lead role in CBS comedy The Unicorn. He will next be seen in AppleTV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey with Samuel L. Jackson. He voices Raphael in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for which he’s also completed a movie, and is a series regular on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats reboot which just got picked up for a second season. Miller is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Artists First.

Hernandez can currently be seen as a series correspondent on the Emmy-nominated CBS show Mission Unstoppable, and in a recurring role on Epix series Bridge and Tunnel. Her other TV and film credits include NBC’s The Brave and New Amsterdam, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Brittany Runs a Marathon. She’s repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Cohen Gardner Law.

O’Gorman was recently seen in HBO’s Vice Principals and in guest roles in A.P. Bio and Perry Mason, among others. He’s repped by UTA, Mosaic and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.