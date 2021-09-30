‘True Lies’: Ginger Gonzaga Joins Steve Howey For CBS Drama Pilot In Lead Role

Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) will join Shameless‘ Steve Howey for CBS’ drama pilot True Lies, based on James Cameron’s 1994 action comedy film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. The series hails from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, McG and Cameron.

Written by Nix and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the pilot’s plot is true to its movie roots: Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Howey) is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

Gonzaga will play Helen, Harry’s (Howey) supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites her along for a trip to Paris, Helen is in for a rude shock when she sees a very different side to her husband.

Nix and Hemingway are executive producing the True Lies pilot with Lightstorm’s Cameron and Rae Sanchini; original pilot director McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision; and Josh Levy via his and Nix’s Flying Glass of Milk Productions. Anthony Hemingway Productions’ Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis will co-EP.

True Lies was the only new drama pilot CBS ordered for the 2021 pilot season, with the pickup coming relatively late (February 10). It was rolled off-cycle a month later with a summer shoot eyed.

Gonzaga recently wrapped up filming on Disney+’s She Hulk series opposite Tatiana Maslany. He currently recurs on NBC’s Kenan. Her additional credits include Showtime’s Kidding and I’m Dying Up Here. She has also appeared in Netflix’s Space Force, HBO’s Togetherness.

She is repped by Gersh, Haven Entertainment and attorney Melissa Fox.