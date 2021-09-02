‘Trigger Warning’: Netflix Rounds Out Cast With Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber, More

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s action-thriller Trigger Warning rounds out its cast with Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club, Halloween Kills), Mark Webber (The Place of No Words), Alejandro De Hoyos (The Man from Toronto), Tone Bell (The Flash), Jake Weary (It Follows), and Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy).

The newly added actors join previously announced lead Jessica Alba in her first feature project since 2019’s Killers Anonymous.

Trigger Warning, directed by Mouly Surya, tells the story of Parker (Alba), an active-duty Special Forces officer described as a female John Wick. Parker takes ownership of her grandfather’s bar shortly after he dies, and soon finds herself at odds with the violent gang that killed him.

Filming is set to begin in New Mexico this fall.

Executive producers include Esther Hornstein for Thunder Road Pictures; Jeanette Volturno and Jason Clark for Catchlight Studios; and Alba. Trigger Warning is written by Josh Olson and John Brancato with current revisions by Halley Gross. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing.

Hall is repped by Untitled Entertainment. Webber is repped by Inphenate and attorney Ira Schreck. De Hoyos is repped by Jerry ML. Bell is repped by CAA and Black Box Management. Weary is repped by Gersh and Management 360. Basso is repped by WME and Sugar 23.