Trevor Noah Hints He’s Moving ‘The Daily Show’ Out Of His Apartment

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah returns on Monday after a two-month break.

Noah, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, teased that he was moving out of the corner of his apartment, although he suggested that he and his team might not be going full suits back to its previous studio.

“Well, we can’t go back anywhere right now, because we’re in the middle of… so it’s like, ‘Are we going to try and find a space?’. I think my neighbors are happy because my neighbors were like ‘So, this is, like, where you make the show now? I’m like, ‘Yeah, this is me making the show show’. I’m just like the guy screaming next door to you. The neighbors were like ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you can go. So, yeah, I’m figuring out the pieces now. It’s going to be exciting. I’m trying new things,” he said.

The cryptic messaging was in line with Comedy Central’s reveal in June that the show would have a “brand new look and feel” when it returns. The Daily Show remains the last of the nightly late-night shows to return to the studio, with the likes of The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show and Late Night all returning over the last few months.

The tease comes after Noah told Arsenio Hall, during an FYC conversation, “As for going back to the studio, I have a few surprises as to what that will look like. I’m working on a few things with the team, and we’re really excited because I want it to be intentional. People always say, ‘When are you going back?’ I’m never going back, I’m only moving forward.”

There’s a back to school feeling in late-night this week with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and Seth Meyers all returning. Kimmel and Noah had particularly long breaks, a slightly new move in the genre.

Noah, who will be juggling a stand-up world tour as he returns to The Daily Show, also told his late-night peer Fallon, that Covid has changed the way that he thinks about life. “I think what Covid has done to me is it’s made me a little bit less afraid to fail in life because when Covid happened it took everything away from us, it took away our friends, our opportunities, it took away so many people’s jobs, it took away dreams, it took away aspirations. So now I feel ungrateful not trying to live life a little bit more because there is life to be lived,” he added.