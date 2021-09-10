Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Done For Season, As MLB Leave Extended On Sex Assault Allegations

UPDATE, SEPT. 10: Trevor Bauer, the second-highest paid player in Major League Baseball for the 2021 season, is done for the year.

MLB has extended his administrative leave from the team for the rest of the regular season and postseason. That’s as the District Attorney ponders next moves on allegations of sexual assault.

Bauer’s co-agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, confirmed the news in a statement on Friday.

“Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates. He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him,” the statement read.

The Dodgers are currently three games back in the standings to the San Francisco Giants in the NL West division, but are way up in the wild card standings. The team was counting on Bauer, who was pitching well, but has since bolstered its rotation with a trade for former Washington Nationals standout Max Scherzer.

UPDATE: Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer through Sept. 3, as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office ponders its next steps.

The Pasadena Police Department has concluded its investigation into assault allegations on Bauer. He stands accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed he choked, punched and sodomized her without consent in two encounters at his Pasadena home in April and May.

Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Dodgers since June 28. He is still being paid but hasn’t been around the team.

UPDATE: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has responded to a report that he had a sexual assault allegation filed against him by a woman in Ohio. The Washington Post report making the allegations arrived two days before a hearing involving a California woman’s temporary restraining order against Bauer, who is currently on administrative leave from the team.