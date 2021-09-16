‘Transparent’ Actress Trace Lysette Signs With Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Transparent actress Trace Lysette has signed with Anonymous Content.

Lysette is best known for her recurring role as Shea, a transgender yoga teacher, in Amazon Prime Video’s Transparent from 2014-2019.

Other small-screen credits include Pose, Blunt Talk, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Midnight, Texas, and David Makes Man. She also appeared in the Netflix documentary Disclosure as herself.

On the film side, she worked opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the 2019 hit Hustlers.

Up next for Lysette, who is also a producer and recording artist, is the film Venus As A Boy, directed by Ty Hodges set to be released via VOD on Sept. 24. She recently wrapped filming on the indie feature Monica, opposite Patricia Clarkson, Emily Browning, and Adrianna Barraza.

She is also represented by ICM Partners and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.