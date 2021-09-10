Toronto Premiere ‘Silent Land’ Scores French Deal With The Jokers

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based distributor The Jokers has landed French rights on Aga

Woszczyńska’s debut feature Silent Land ahead of the film’s premiere in Toronto.

New Europe Film Sales is handling global rights on the pic and struck the French deal. The film follows a perfect couple who rent a holiday home on a sunny Italian island. The reality does not live up to the expectation, however, and the constant presence of a stranger invades the couple’s idea of safety and starts a chain of events, which makes them act instinctively and irrationally, heading to the darkest place in their relationship.

Silent Land premieres in Toronto Film Festival’s Platform strand today (September 10).

Pic is produced by Agnieszka Wasiak at Lava Films (Sweat, Apples) from Poland, and Giovanni Pompili at Kino Produzioni from Italy, in co-production with Jordi Niubo at i/o post, Czech Republic. The film was supported by Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo and Czech Film Fund.

This is Woszczyńska’s debut feature after her 2014 Cannes short Fragments. Lava Films and Kino Produzioni previously teamed on 2019 TIFF Discovery title Sole.