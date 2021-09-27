×
Tori Sampson Writing Chris Paul Biopic ’61’ For Disney

Tori Sampson Chris Paul
Tori Sampson and Chris Paul Courtney Jamison & Antoinette Crowe-Legacy; Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Tori Sampson has been tapped to pen the biopic 61, which is being developed by Disney Studios’ live-action team for Disney+. Chris Paul and his brother C.J. are producing. No director or talent is attached at this time.

Announced this past December at the Disney Investor Day presentation, the pic is based on the NBA superstar’s moving story of family, legacy and destiny that helped make him who he is today. Paul also recently closed a two-book deal with Macmillan for him to tell this story in book form. He will be writing it with Michael Wilbon, with both an adult and kids version planned. Those will be released sometime this fall.

As for Sampson, the up-and-coming writer has been busy, most recently coming on as a writer on the series Three Women for Showtime. She also recently worked on the Amazon series Hunters and Solos and is currently developing a drama at Amazon with Anonymous Content and Drake producing. In theater, her Off-Broadway hit If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka was a New York Times Critics Pick. Her latest play, This Land Was Made, will premiere at Vineyard Theatre in 2022.

Sampson is repped by CAA.

