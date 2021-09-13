Tony Awards Names Hosts Of Sept. 26 Ceremony & Special Concert Celebration

Broadway’s big Tony Award night will be hosted by by award-winning singer/actress Audra McDonald and the equally lauded Leslie Odom Jr., with the former taking on hosting duties for the 74th annual Tony Awards and Odom hosting the two-hour “Return To Broadway” concert event immediately following the trophy show.

The Tony Awards live ceremony is set for Sunday, Sept.26, at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on Paramount+,while the two-hour celebratory Broadway concert, live from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, begins immediately thereafter at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS.

During the concert event, special performances will be staged from the three Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Earlier in the evening will be the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Broadway is a part of my DNA and I’m so thrilled to see it open back up again,” said Odom. “There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances. I’m very happy to host ‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’”

“I am so glad that we’ve found a way to gather safely to honor and recognize all the incredible work that was done in the 2019-20 season,” said McDonald. “While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway – one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theater.”

“Leslie and Audra are two extraordinary talents who have captivated audiences from the stage to the screen,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “As beloved members of our Broadway community, and we know that fans will look to them for inspiration, comfort and pure joy as we celebrate the 74th Annual Tony Awards, and the return to Broadway.”