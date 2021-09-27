Toni Braxton To Star In & EP Lifetime Multi-Movie Event ‘The Fallen Angels Book Club’ From Rhonda Baraka

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton is returning to Lifetime to star in and exec produce a series of television movies based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by author R. Franklin James.

The Un-Break My Heart star will play Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth who sets out to investigate a series of murders at her book club in The Fallen Angels Book Club (w/t).

The pair of small-screen features, which will debut in 2022, comes from Rhonda Baraka (Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta), who wrote the scripts for both movies, will exec produce both and will direct the first installment.

The Fallen Angels Book Club marks Braxton’s return to Lifetime after she executive produced and starred in 2016’s Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart and 2018’s Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story and Every Day is Christmas. Braxton also made her movie debut with Lifetime with the 2013 movie, Twist of Faith.

In the first installment, the members of The Fallen Angels Book Club must have two things in common – a love for books and have a criminal record. Hollis Morgan (Braxton) meets both requirements. Left holding the bag in an insurance fraud scheme concocted by her ex-husband, Hollis served her time and now hopes the court will pardon her conviction so she can return to law school and fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. But when a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis once again becomes the subject of police scrutiny. Refusing to get stuck with another bad rap, Hollis sets out to investigate her fellow club members and after a second book-inspired murder, she races to identify the killer before she becomes the next victim.

The Fallen Angels Book Club films are produced for Lifetime by Brain Power Studio. Executive producers are Beth Stevenson, Nancy Yeaman, Toni Braxton and Rhonda Baraka.

“Toni has a magic touch for making movies that resonate with our audience,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN. “We’ve seen Toni’s acting range through the years and I can’t imagine anyone else as Hollis. This role was made for Toni.”