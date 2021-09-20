Tom Hopper And Kat Graham To Star in Netflix’s ‘Love In The Villa’

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper and Kat Graham are set to star in Netflix’s Love in the Villa. Mark Steven Johnson will write and direct, with Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing through their Off Camera Entertainment banner. Johnson will also produce.

The film follows a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man. Production will start this month in Verona and the film will premiere globally on the streamer in 2022.

“Now, more than ever, people need some love and laughter in their lives. Everyone seems so divided these days. But in the end everyone wants the same thing — to love and to be loved,” Johnson said. “That’s what movies like Love in the Villa are about.”

Hopper recently finished shooting Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy reprising his role as Luther. On the film side, he was recently seen opposite Ryan Reynolds in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and also has Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City bowing later this year. He is repped by Management 360, Gersh, Waring and McKenna and Jackoway Austen .

Graham’s past credits include Operation Christmas Drop, Cut Throat City and All Eyez on Me. She is repped by APA and 3 Arts Entertainment.