Tobias Menzies Dedicates Emmy Win To Nominee Michael K. Williams

Tobias Menzies, who won the Emmy Award Sunday for best supporting actor in a drama award, wasn’t present at the ceremony to offer an acceptance speech, but he has taken to social media to dedicate his win to his fellow nominee, the late Michael K. Williams.

Menzes, who won for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown, offered up his congratulations to all of his fellow nominees in the category, making special note of Williams, nominated for HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and his breakthrough role on The Wire.

Writes Menzes: “Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Williams died at the age of 54 on Sept. 6 at his home in Brooklyn.

During the Emmy broadcast, actress Kerry Washington, presenting the supporting actor award, paid her own tribute to Williams, noting, “Michael was – it’s crazy to say ‘was’ – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence will endure. We love you.”