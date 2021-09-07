Broadway’s ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Rounds Out Cast With Hunter Parrish, Portia & More

Broadway’s To Kill A Mockingbird has rounded out its return-to-stage cast, with Hunter Parrish, Portia, Michael Braugher and Gordon Clapp among the actors joining the previously announced Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel resumes performances at the Shubert Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Daniels and Keenan-Bolger are reprising their original performances as Atticus and Scout Finch. Joining them will be Portia as Calpurnia, Parrish as Jem Finch, Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie, with Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Mariah Lee, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans rounding out the ensemble.

To Kill a Mockingbird began performances on Nov. 1, 2018, playing to sold-out houses prior to Broadway’s Covid pandemic shutdown in March 2020. A national tour starring Richard Thomas and a West End production with Rafe Spall begins next March.