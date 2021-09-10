Broadway’s ‘Tina’ Sets November Replacement For Adrienne Warren: Nkeki Obi-Melekwe To Take Title Role

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who has played the title role in the West End and Broadway productions of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, will take over full time on Broadway Nov. 2 after Tony-nominated star Adrienne Warren ends her limited engagement return.

As previously announced, Warren will portray the iconic singer when Tina returns to Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8. She’ll leave the show on Oct. 31 due to other commitments.

The replacement casting of Obi-Melekwe was announced today by producers. Obi-Melekwe was among the original Broadway cast when the show opened in 2019, playing Turner during matinee performances.

Joining Warren when Tina resumes performances next month will be principal players Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.

The musical is written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast.

Among Warren’s upcoming projects is ABC’s Women of the Movement, in which she’ll play Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till.