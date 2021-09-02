Tina Fey & Jon Hamm Black Comedy Feature ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ Adds Micah Stock

EXCLUSIVE: Tony nominated stage actor Micah Stock has joined the John Slattery directed feature Maggie Moore(s) in a supporting role, starring opposite Jon Hamm and Tina Fey.

The black comedy takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.

Stock will play Jay Moore, described as a lifetime schemer with a personality as greasy as his hair. Additional details about the character are under wraps. Slattery produces with Cary Woods, Vincent Newman, Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju.

Stock most recently starred in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated short form comedy series Bonding; as well as a series regular role on Disney+’s drama series The Right Stuff, portraying real-life NASA astronaut Deke Slayton. He also starred in the 2019 Sundance Audience Award winner Brittany Runs A Marathon, the directorial debut of Paul Downs Colaizzo, starring Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins and Lil Rel Howery. His additional credits include Showtime’s Emmy-nominated limited series Escape at Dannemora, directed and produced by Ben Stiller; and the Apple+ anthology series, Amazing Stories, executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

In 2015, Stock received a Tony Award nomination for his Broadway debut in Terrence McNally’s comedy It’s Only A Play, alongside an all-star cast including Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally, Stockard Channing, F. Murray Abraham, and Rupert Grint. He also starred on Broadway alongside Slattery and Lane in the 2016 revival of the classic comedy The Front Page, directed by Jack O’Brien, and also starring John Goodman, Holland Taylor, Robert Morse, John Magaro, Dylan Baker, Christopher McDonald and more. Stock is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and ID.