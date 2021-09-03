Tim Tebow Joins ESPN’s ‘First Take’ As Stephen A. Smith’s Friday Sparring Partner

Tim Tebow was announced today by ESPN as one of the initial debate partners on Stephen A. Smith’s First Take.

Tebow, who was cut from the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest pro spots comeback attempt, will appear with Smith on Fridays. The show has also slotted Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-Dallas receiver Michael Irvin on Mondays.

The other days will feature a rotating cast of ESPN personalities, including Mina Kimes and Kendrick Perkins. Molly Qerim will remain on the show as a moderator. The multiple hosts replace Max Kellerman, who will be moving to his own afternoon show and morning radio stint for ESPN.

Tebow will likely have his hands full taking on the bombastic Smith. The highly religious Tebow isn’t known for a mean streak and outrageous comments, something Smith has in abundance.

Kellerman made his final appearance on the show yesterday. Although Smith called in to wish him well, reports indicate he felt Kellerman was not a good fit with him, and had a hand in moving him out. As ESPN’s highest-paid employee and arguably most prominent commentator, he had the power to dictate terms.

Watch on Deadline

Kellerman appeared on the show alongside Smith and Molly Qerim Rose since July 2016. Soon after Kellerman boarded as co-host, the show was upgraded from ESPN2 to ESPN, where it has been a steady ratings draw and a defining tentpole of the network’s daytime hot-take factory. Kellerman replaced Skip Bayless, who decamped for FS1.

Tebow pervious worked for ESPN as a college football analyst. In addition to his Heisman Trophy exploits in college and NFL career, he also played professional baseball in the New York Mets minor league system.

Dade Hayes contributed to this report.