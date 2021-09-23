‘Tiger King 2’ Among New True-Crime Documentaries From Netflix

A Tiger King sequel is coming to Netflix this year as part of a new true-crime lineup of documentaries to be released.

Although the streamer announced the project Thursday, it is unknown what the angle for Tiger King 2 will be. The first installment profiled wildcat owners with a focus on Joe Exotic (aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage), the former owner of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, who now is serving a lengthy prison sentence for crimes against his animals and his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin.

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin will reteam as directors and executive producers; Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens also will serve as EPs. It is being produced by A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films.

Goode and Chaiklin have remained connected with Exotic since he began serving his sentence. The pair previously has discussed how being behind bars has taught Exotic about why keeping wild animals in cages was cruel.

Exotic pleaded with former President Donald Trump to grant him a pardon and early release, but it was for naught. He did, however, score a win last summer when the court agreed to shorten his original 22-year sentence.

Other projects to be released under Netflix’s documentaries exploring crimes, cons, and scams.

January

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

From the acclaimed filmmakers behind The Imposter, this three-part series tells the jaw-dropping story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives. But now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a desperate family who fear for their mother’s safety.

Directed by Sam Benstead, Gareth Johnson; Executive Produced by Bart Layton and Rebecca North; and produced by RAW.

February

The Tinder Swindler

The jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder and the women who set out to bring him down.

Directed by Felicity Morris; Executive Produced by Bart Layton and Sam Starbuck for RAW; Jeff Gaspin and Eric Levy for Gaspin Media; Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz for AGC Studios.

2022 TBA

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Film)

Follow a group of investors turned sleuths as they try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them.

Directed by Luke Sewell; Executive Produced by Sophie Jones, Morgan Matthews; from production company, Minnow Films.

Bad Vegan (Series)

Celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis becomes the “Vegan Fugitive” when she’s conned out of millions by a man who convinces her that he can expand her food empire and make her beloved pit bull immortal — as long as she never questions his increasingly bizarre requests.