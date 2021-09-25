‘Tiger King 2’ Sets Premiere Date For More Mayhem And Madness—Netflix Tudum

More mayhem and madness lie ahead as Netflix confirms Tiger King 2 will debut on Nov. 17, during the streamer’s Tudum presentation on Saturday.

Netflix confirmed the date via a video refresher of documentary subjects Joe Exotic, and Carole Baskin, as well as all the best twists and turns from Season 1.

It’s not exactly clear what the focus will be for the new season of Tiger King, but Deadline understands that the filmmakers met with and spoke to Exotic (aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage né Schreibvogel) a number of times in prison.

Executive producers and directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have remained connected with him since he began serving his sentence. The pair has previously discussed how being behind bars has taught Exotic about why keeping wild animals in cages was cruel.

Baskin has confirmed she will not be participating.

The first installment profiled wildcat owners including Exotic, the former owner of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, who now is serving a lengthy prison sentence for crimes against his animals and his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

Goode and Chaiklin will reteam as directors and executive producers; Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens also will serve as EPs. It is being produced by A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films.

Watch the video announcement in full above.