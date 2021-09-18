‘Anatolian Leopard’ And ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ Are The Big TIFF Award Winners

The Toronto International Film Festival, the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) have named their award winners for work screened at TIFF 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce that Anatolian Leopard has received the 2021 FIPRESCI Jury Award,” said Diana Sanchez, senior director, film, TIFF. “Every year we are amazed at the creativity and audaciousness of the filmmakers in our line-up. Anatolian Leopard, directed by Emre Kayiş is no exception.”

This year’s FIPRESCI jury members included Andrew Kendall, Esin Kücüktepepinar, Caspar Salmon, Gilbert Seah, and Teresa Vena.

The 2021 FIPRESCI jury released a statement that called its winner “a perfectly controlled comedy of manners, Anatolian Leopard takes the temperature of a country torn between the old ways and modernity – not to say between honor and corruption – while offering up a melancholy portrait of a man at odds with his surroundings. Emre Kayiş shows great formal accomplishment in this measured and thoughtful film, which stood out from the competition for its singular tone and worldview.”

The 2021 NETPAC Jury has selected Costa Brava, Lebanon, directed by Mounia Akl, as this year’s NETPAC winner.

The 2021 NETPAC jury members included Gemma Cubero del Barrio, Isabelle Glachant and Elhum Shakerifar.

“Costa Brava, Lebanon – an exquisite intergenerational family story – is an ode to sustainable futures by visionary new talent, Mounia Akl from her precious and troubled country,” said the NETPAC jury’s statement.

The 46th Toronto International Film Festival runs through today.