‘Three Women’: Betty Gilpin To Star Alongside Shailene Woodley & DeWanda Wise In Showtime Drama Series

GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise in Showtime’s Three Women. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months.

In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Lastly, Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Gia’s storyline mirrors Taddeo’s journey with Three Women, her debut nonfiction book, which tells the true story of three American women who suffered private and/or public backlash for their sexual desires. It took Taddeo a decade to research, report and write it, often moving to the towns of her subjects to achieve complete authenticity. The book was published in 2019 by Simon & Schuster.

2020-21 Showtime Pilots & Series Orders

Three Women is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Gilpin probably is best known for her time as Debbie Eagan/LIberty Belle on Netflix’s GLOW, a role for which she received three consecutive Emmy nominations. The Masters of Sex alum also appeared in Craig Zobel’s film The Hunt and Amazon’s The Tomorrow War. She is set to appear in Starz’s Watergate drama Gaslit. The actress is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.