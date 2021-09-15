‘The Wheel Of Time’: Sanaa Hamri Boards Season 2 As Director & Executive Producer

Sanaa Hamri has joined Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time for Season 2 as executive producer and director of the second half of the season. The news comes ahead of the series premiere on Nov. 19.

The Amazon adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The trailer also gives first glimpses as Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Hamri previously was executive producer/director of the blockbuster series Empire on Fox Broadcasting from 2015-20, overseeing all aesthetic aspects of the show including episodic directors, production design, music, art direction and hair/wardrobe. She also had a first-look deal with 20th Television during that time.

Her past episodic work includes directorial credits on Shameless, Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee and Desperate Housewives.

She is repped by CAA, Larry Kennar, and Felker Toczek.