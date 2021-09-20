‘The Wheel Of Time’: Dónal Finn To Play Mat Cauthon In Recasting On Amazon Series As Barney Harris Not Returning For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: A major character on Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s high-profile fantasy series The Wheel of Time, headlined by Rosamund Pike, is being recast for Season 2.

Dónal Finn (The Witcher) has been tapped to portray Mat Cauthon, replacing Barney Harris, who played the role in Season 1, set to premiere Nov. 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The reasons for the recasting are unclear. The expansive, world-building drama, adapted from Robert Jordan’s books, involves a lengthy, complex overseas shoot in the Czech Republic. Filming on Season 2 is underway.

The Wheel of Time, which was renewed for Season 2 in May, ahead of its series premiere, is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Mat Cauthon is one of the five young men and women from the Two Rivers, who, along with lead Moiraine, are considered the main characters in the books.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as Producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. You can watch the recently released teaser trailer for Season 1 below.

Finn will next be seen in Steven Knight’s upcoming historical drama for the BBC SAS: Rogue Heroes.