‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Casts Wes Jetton; Sean Michael Gloria Joins ‘BMF’

EXCLUSIVE: Wes Jetton (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) has booked a recurring role on the second season of AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest, pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them. The tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Jetton will play Robin, a survivor and hunter who, while rugged and resourceful, is also calm, reassuring, and wise beyond his years. Jetton can currently be seen in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and upcoming in features Spider Man: No Way Home, High Expectations and Senior Year, as well as Ozark and The Resident. He’s repped by Atlanta Models & Talent and RCM Talent & Management.



EXCLUSIVE: Sean Michael Gloria (Stargirl) is set for a recurring role in Starz’s drama series BMF, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power). BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Gloria will play Detective Jonathan Lopez, a first year detective and the assigned partner of Von Bryant. His previous credits include CW’s Stargirl and BET’s Redeemed as well as the short film Chemical Bonds a concept Gloria co-produced and starred in. Gloria is repped by Tassell Talent Group and J Pervis Talent Agency.