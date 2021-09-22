‘The Voice’ Tops Tuesday, ‘FBI: International’ Makes Steady Debut On CBS

In the second night of the new season, The Voice and took the top prize, scoring a 1.0 demo rating and 7.07 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The Voice surpassed the latest Bachelor In Paradise (0.8, 3.04M)

In the 9 p.m. hour the Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 6.87M) won the evening’s viewers, returning stead to bring a bit of a bump to CBS following FBI‘s Season 4 premiere (0.7, 6.77M). The original series dropped slightly from the previous season opener in November (0.9, 8.21M). CBS closed out its night with another installment in the FBI franchise, FBI: International (0.6, 6.24M) which kept the network’s rating steady and saw only a minor slip from FBI: Most Wanted.

Fox’s The Resident returned for Season 5 (0.5, 2.94M), prepping viewers for Emily VanCamp’s upcoming exit from the series, slightly down from the Season 4 premiere in January (0.6, 377M). Our Kind Of People (0.3, 1.62M), starring Yaya DaCosta, made its debut with moderate ratings retention from the previous program.

NBC struggled to keep viewers engaged after the two-hour episode of The Voice as New Amsterdam Season 4 opened to a 0.5 demo rating and 3.68 million viewers. The NBC medical series dropped from its Season 3 opening in March (0.6, 4.19M).

NBC’s ratings drop throughout the night, however, was not as drastic as that of ABC’s which saw The Ultimate Surfer finale (0.3, 1.15M) bring in just a fraction of the Bachelor’s demo rating and a little less than half the viewers.



