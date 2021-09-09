‘United States Of Al’ To Address Afghanistan Crisis In Newly-Penned Season 2 Premiere

CBS comedy United States of Al premiered two weeks before the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Its second season, which began production in August, will address the withdrawal and subsequent fallout in its opening episode, according to CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl.

The series, is about the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Speaking at his opening address ahead of the network’s virtual TCA press tour, Kahl said, “Chuck Lorre and his gifted team of writers and actors, some of whom are veterans, some natives of Afghanistan, some with deep ties to the country, have been working hard to find the appropriate tone as the show moves forward. The team penned an entirely new first episode that will address current events. It’s shooting right now, we’ve read the script and seen the table read and I believe it will be a very powerful and moving episode of television, of which I expect everyone involved will be very proud.”

Created and written by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, The United States Of Al faced criticism early on in its run and ahead of its premiere over what was characterized as stereotypical portrayals. However, it’s clear that the producers and writers are looking to deal carefully with what’s going in the country as the Taliban has taken over.

It’s thought a number of the writers and veteran also tried to help get as many Afghans out of the country as they could.

The series stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young and also features Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer.

Goetsch & Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.