‘The Thing About Pam’: Scott Winant To Direct First Two Episodes Of NBC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: The Thing About Pam has found its opening director.

Scott Winant, who has directed Breaking Bad, Thirtysomething and My So-Called Life, is to helm the first two episodes of the NBC limited series starring Renée Zellweger.

Winant will also exec produce the series from Blumhouse TV, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.

It comes as the drama series is set to start production in New Orleans later this week after Hurricane Ida suspended pre-production as it ravaged Louisiana.

The Thing About Pam follows the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

Faria’s killing resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later was overturned. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Glenn Fleshler, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt also star.

Winant previously worked with Blumhouse Television on Facebook Watch anthology series Sacred Lies, a show that also featured The Thing About Pam showrunner and exec producer Jenny Klein as a writer.

The Thing About Pam is executive produced by Zellweger, Klein, Winant, Carmella Casinelli, Mary Margaret Kunze, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Jessica Borsiczky.

Winant is represented at A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.