‘The Tender Bar’: Amazon Sets Release Date For George Clooney-Helmed Pic Starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan & More – First Look Image

Amazon Studios has set a release date for George Clooney’s latest directorial effort, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck (Argo), Tye Sheridan (The Card Counter), Lily Rabe (The Undoing), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and more.

The coming-of-age drama will hit L.A. and NY theaters in limited release on December 17, opening nationwide on December 22. The film will be available globally for streaming via Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in The Tender Bar Amazon Studios

Clooney’s follow-up to Netflix sci-fi pic The Midnight Sky is an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner J.R. Moehringer’s bestselling memoir of the same name, penned by Oscar winner William Monahan (The Departed, The Gambler).

It tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a boy growing up in Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle Charlie’s (Affleck) bar. As his mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her—and to leave the rundown home of her father (Lloyd)—J.R. begins to pursue his romantic and professional dreams.

The film’s ensemble also includes Max Casella, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton and newcomer Daniel Ranieri.

Clooney and Grant Heslov produced the film through their company Smokehouse Pictures, alongside Ted Hope, with Moehringer and Barbara A. Hall serving as executive producers.

Check out the first image from The Tender Bar, unveiled today by Amazon, above.