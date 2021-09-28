‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Lola Tung Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung for representation in all areas.

Tung will make her television debut in the lead role of Belly in Jenny Han’s anticipated Amazon YA drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on The New York Times bestselling trilogy of the same name.

The multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

Tung’s Belly used to be gawky and awkward, but this summer she turns 16. She’s starting to turn heads, and it’s taking some getting used to. Conrad Fisher, the boy she’s loved forever, the boy who never even looked in her direction, is paying attention to her. It’s exhilarating to her to suddenly be an object of desire, but it’s also scary.

Tung is a graduate of the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, and is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University in The School of Drama Acting and Music Theater.

Tung continues to be repped by manager Carissa Stewart at GSA Entertainment and attorney Marcy Morris at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.