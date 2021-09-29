‘The Shuroo Process’ Comedy-Drama Gets U.S. Deal Ahead Of Woodstock Film Festival Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to The Shuroo Process, a comedic drama directed by Emrhys Cooper. Fiona Dourif, Donal Brophy, Tommy Dorfman, Cooper, Rainey Qualley, Olivia Sui, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Jeff Hephner and Cornelia Guest lead the cast of the pic, which will now hit theaters and on-demand day-and-date November 24.

The deal comes ahead of The Shuroo Process‘ world premiere Friday at the Woodstock Film Festival.

Cooper is making his directorial debut and penned the script with Brophy; the pair also are producers in the first project under their Idyllwild Pictures banner. The plot follows a New York City journalist (Dourif), frustrated with a failing publishing world and a dismal romantic life, who becomes infatuated with a charismatic guru (Brophy) and begins a journey of self-improvement. But as the old saying goes, “beware of false prophets.”

Glen Trotiner, Lynn Mancinelli and Benjamin J. Murray also are producers, with Zachary Quinto and Jamie Moss executive producing.

“Gravitas is excited to be able to bring The Shuroo Process to audiences,” Gravitas Ventures Manager of Acquisitions Brett Rogalsky said. “The film is as smart as it is entertaining, and one that a lot of people will find something relatable in.”

The Woodstock fest begins today and runs through October 3.