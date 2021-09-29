Shudder Acquires Creature Feature ‘The Seed’ Ahead Of Beyond Fest Premiere

Shudder has nabbed worldwide rights to writer-director Sam Walker’s debut feature, The Seed, ahead of its October 5 world premiere at Beyond Fest. The streaming service spotlighting genre fare will release the film to its members in North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand early next year.

The horror comedy centers on Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge), lifelong friends that are finally getting some time away together, using an upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Before long, the situation devolves into a battle to the death.

The Seed was produced by Shudder, Camelot Films and Hardman Pictures, in association with Lipsync Productions, Amp International, The Malta Film Commission and Ingenious Media. Matt Hookings, Chris Hardman and James Norrie also served as producers.

“Sam Walker’s stunning feature debut blends sci-fi, body horror and pitch-black comedy into one stylish and scary package,” said Shudder’s general manager, Craig Engler. “We are thrilled to plant The Seed in the minds of Shudder members.”

“Very happy to have found the perfect home for my apocalyptic, inter-dimensional, alien sex flick. I made the film to purge the bitterness from my soul and to share it with others. So that I feel better. Which I now do,” added Walker. “Thanks Shudder, you’re the best.”

Walker previously wrote, directed and produced such genre-bending shorts as Duck Children, Pool Shark, and Tea Break, among others.

Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions negotiated the acquisition deal for his first feature on behalf of Shudder, with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.