‘The Resident’: Morris Chestnut “Isn’t Sure” About His Future In Fox Medical Drama

Morris Chestnut is gearing up to premiere his new series Fox’s Our Kind of People from executive producer Lee Daniels and isn’t sure where that leaves his character’s future in the network’s medical drama The Resident.

“I’m not sure exactly what’s going to happen with The Resident,” he revealed during the TCA panel presentation for Our Kind of People on Wednesday. “I love the cast; I love everything about that show but I also love everything about this show.”

He continued, “I actually had an opportunity to go back to The Resident full time but when the opportunity came to be on this show and I read the script… there was an opportunity to work with Lee and I was a fan of [creator] Karin [Gist]. Once I read the script, I wanted to be part of this world. I felt that this story about affluent wealthy Black people who are not playing ball or in entertainment was something that the world needed to see and I wanted to be a part of that. It was a no-brainer for me to sign onto this show.”

Deadline has reached out to Fox for comment.

Morris portrays Dr. Barrett Cain, a cocky surgeon who was humbled during the show’s fourth season after an accident almost left him unable to perform the complicated procedures that made him a highly coveted superstar in the medical field.

It was announced that Morris’ role was shifting to recurring after he was cast in Our Kind of People for the show’s season 5.

If Chestnut departs, he will be the third series regular not returning to Chastain Park Memorial Hospital following Shaunette Renée Wilson and newly announced Emily VanCamp.

The Resident returns on Sept. 21.