‘The Resident’: Miles Fowler Joins Fox Medical Drama As New Series Regular In Season 5

Miles Fowler (Women of the Movement) is set as a new series regular on the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s hit medical drama series The Resident.

Fowler will play Trevor, the estranged son of Billie (Jessica Lucas). Trevor is a medicinal chemistry major who has edge and thinks the system is screwed up. He’s hotheaded and passionate. He’s also a genius…for now, perhaps, just a misguided one.

Fowler’s casting follows last month’s exit of Emily Vancamp after four seasons as a series regular and female lead. The storyline of her character, Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, is expected to be wrapped up early into Season 5.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. In the fifth season, The Resident continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of our health care workers.

The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include Amy Holden Jones, Peter Elkoff, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua.

The Resident returns for its fifth season on Tuesday, September 21st at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Fowler can next be seen as Simeon Booker in the ABC Limited Series Women of the Movement, as well as Young Kareem Abdul Jabbar in HBO’s Untitled Lakers Project. He’s repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.