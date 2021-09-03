Nat Geo Sets ‘The Rescue’ To Join ‘Becoming Cousteau’ On October Release Calendar

National Geographic Documentary Films and Greenwich Entertainment said Friday that they will release Nat Geo’s Thai cave rescue documentary The Rescue in theaters in October. That’s the same month as the theatrical bow of one of Nat Geo’s other feature docs, Becoming Cousteau, which earlier this week set an October 22 release date.

Both are part of a Nat Geo doc foursome bowing this week at the Telluride Film Festival, joined by the Dr. Anthony Fauci feature Fauci and Torn.

The Rescue, which world premieres tonight at Town Park in Telluride, hails from Oscar-winning Free Solo directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who also produced with Storyteller Productions’ P.J. van Sandwijk, Ventureland’s John Battsek and Bob Eisenhardt. It chronicles the daring 2018 rescue of 12 young boys and their soccer coach from deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand, using never-seen material and exclusive interviews to piece together the mission that captured the world’s attention.

National Geographic Documentary Films’ Carolyn Bernstein is executive producer.

“This powerful story celebrates hope, compassion and human ingenuity when faced with impossible odds,’” said Vasarhelyi and Chin. “The way in which the divers and Thai community came together in the face of adversity truly represents humanity at its best. We are honored to once again work with National Geographic Documentary Films to shine new light on the unprecedented rescue that riveted audiences around the world.”

On Wednesday, Nat Geo set an October 22 theatrical release date for Liz Garbus’ Becoming Cousteau about the iconic oceanographer and filmmaker Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Check out that trailer here.