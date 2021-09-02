‘The Republic Of Sarah’ Canceled After One Season On The CW

There will be no second season for The Republic of Sarah.

The CW has canceled the series after one season. Executive producer Jeffrey Paul King announced the news Thursday on Instagram along with a cast photo.

“I’m sad to say the news is not good. The Republic of Sarah will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our Series Finale,” King wrote. “Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock.”

The CW confirmed the cancellation.

Written by King, in The Republic of Sarah, faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school history teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Baker starred along with Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper, Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn, Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson, Ian Duff as Grover Sims, Forrest Goodluck as Tyler Easterbrook, Landry Bender as Bella Whitmore, Izabella Alvarez as Maya Jimenez and Megan Follows as Ellen Cooper.

The series hailed from King, Marc Webb, CBS Studios and studio-based Fulwell 73. King, Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Irene Litinsky and Leo Pearlman served as executive producers.