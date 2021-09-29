‘The Real World Homecoming’ Renewed For Seasons 2 & 3 By MTV, Los Angeles Cast Set To Reunite For S2

Paramount+ and MTV has renewed The Real World Homecoming for not just one, but two seasons. The cast of The Real World: Los Angeles is set to reunite for Season 2.

The unscripted series made its debut on Paramount+ earlier in March with The Real World: Homecoming New York, which reunited members of the original cast that appeared in the 1992 reality series from Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray.

Similarly in The Real World Homecoming Season 2, the cast mates of The Real World: Los Angeles will reconnect after decades apart to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling. They’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.

The Real World Homecoming Season 2 is set to debut later this fall.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein are co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.