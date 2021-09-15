‘The Proud Family’ Revival Sets Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X & More As Guest Stars; Asante Blackk And Others To Recur – Watch The Promo

Disney+ has set a stacked cast of guest stars and new recurring talent for The Proud Family revival Louder and Prouder, in commemoration of the original animated series’ 20th anniversary.

The guest-starring voice cast for the series set to launch on Disney+ in 2022 will feature A-listers from the worlds of music, film, TV and sports including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes, among others.

New recurring stars announced today include Asante Blackk (This Is Us) as Penny’s boyfriend, Kareem; rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau (Real Husbands of Hollywood), who will reprise her role as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk (Red Tails), who reprises his role as Penny’s classmate, Myron.

Airing on Disney Channel between 2001 and 2005, The Proud Family followed the misadventures of teenager Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her numerous eccentric family members. Louder and Prouder is currently in production at Disney Television Animation and will of course pick up the story of its central character, as it catches up with her parents Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), her twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, her grandmother Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton) and dog Puff, and members of her loyal crew including Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes) and Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye), among others.

Other original cast members reprising their roles, as previously announced, are Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera and Alvaro Gutierrez. Additional recurring cast members new to the world of The Proud Family include Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and EJ Johnson.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who served in the same capacity on the original series. Jan Hirota is producing, with Calvin Brown, Jr. serving as co-executive producer and story editor, and Eastwood Wong as art director.

All seasons of The Proud Family are currently available for streaming on Disney+. For a look at a 20th anniversary featurette unveiled by the streamer today, in which Louder and Prouder stars reflect on their draw to the original series, click above.