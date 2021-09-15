‘The Outpost’ Canceled By The CW After Four Seasons

The Outpost‘s time at the CW is coming to an end, as the network opted not to renew the fantasy drama for a fifth season, Deadline has confirmed. The series’ final episode will air Thursday, October 7.

Created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller, The Outpost follows Talon (Jessica Green), the lone survivor of a race called the Blackbloods. In a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, Talon must learn to master her supernatural powers and ally with a queen who has been in hiding to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. She travels with her best friend, Janzo (Desai-Barochia), to the fortress to track the killers of her family. Janzo is the logical and sensible voice during their journey and incredibly loyal to Talon. As the brewer and alchemist of the comrades, he is the closest thing the Outpost has to a scientist.

In October 2020, the CW picked up an additional 13 episodes of the fantasy series ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The junior chapter was set to air during summer 2020, but production came to a halt in March due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The series returned to production in Serbia in June 2020.

Watch on Deadline

Network Primetime Scripted Series Cancellations 2020-21: Photo Gallery

The series, which also features Jake Stormoen and Iogen Waterhouse, aired on NBCUniversal’s Syfy network internationally. The Outpost is the latest series to get the ax at the CW, following The Republic of Sarah, which was canceled after one season.

The Outpost comes from Electric Entertainment, Arrowstorm Entertainment and executive producers Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson also exec produce alongside Arrowstorm Entertainment’s Faller and Griffin, the team behind the cult favorite Mythica films.