‘The Offer’: Joseph Russo To Play “Crazy” Joe Gallo In Paramount+’s Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Russo (Jersey Boys) has been tapped to play “Crazy” Joe Gallo opposite Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in The Offer, Paramount+’s upcoming limited series about the making of The Godfather.

The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s (Teller) experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Ford Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including Best Picture for Ruddy.

Russo’s wide-eyed and hopped up Gallo is a member of the Colombo family who has caused problems for everyone in the underworld. Only a day out of prison, Joe sees no reason to slow down or lie low. He has every intention of burning his rivals’ empires to the ground.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Teller and Ruddy also will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first block and executive produce. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.

Russo is best known for his portrayal of a young Joe Pesci in Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys. Additional film credits include The Kitchen and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Russo also created and starred in the short series Small Shots that streamed on both Netflix and Amazon. He is repped by MJ Management and Nicolosi.