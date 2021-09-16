The Nacelle Company Partners With Julius The Monkey Brand Paul Frank To Develop & Produce TV Series Based On Its Characters

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company (The Toys That Made Us) has partnered with Paul Frank via owner Futurity Brands to develop and produce a TV show, centered on its characters.

Paul Frank is a beloved SoCal brand founded in Huntington Beach in 1995 by the American cartoonist, artist and fashion designer of the same name. It’s best known for its character Julius the Monkey—depicted in the logo above—along with other creatures it’s introduced from the idyllic community of Planned Pines.

“In the 90s and early 2000s, it was nearly impossible to go one week without seeing something from Paul Frank,” said The Nacelle Company’s Founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss. “We’re excited to work with these wonderful characters, and hope to help display them to an even larger audience than ever before.”

“Nacelle is the perfect partner for the next chapter of the Paul Frank franchise,” added Futurity CEO Stan Wan. “Brian’s passion, knowledge and expertise in the world of comedy and pop culture made it an obvious choice as the go to media company for us.”

Watch on Deadline

Founded in 2017, The Nacelle Company is a media company known for producing acclaimed series based on pop culture staples, such as Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us, History’s Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek, and Disney+’s theme park-centric Behind The Attraction, along with Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History, Netflix’s Daytime Emmy winner Down to Earth with Zac Efron and others. The studio is also active in podcasting, publishing and other creative spaces, and has inked partnerships, with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO and others.

Futurity Brands is a lifestyle brand management company founded by Wan, which introduced itself to the world with the acquisition of Paul Frank and Piping Hot back in 2019.