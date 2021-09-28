‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society seems have settled in nicely at Disney+ as the streaming service said Tuesday it has renewed the Tony Hale-starring series for Season 2. Production for the sophomore season will begin early next year.

Based on the bestselling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s second season will pick up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict (Hale) and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale). Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect and empathy to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

In addition to two-time Veep Emmy winner Hale, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are writers/creators/executive producers of the series, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Additional executive producers include Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, David Ellender, Matt Loze and James Bobin. The Mysterious Benedict Society is produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin and Swimmer said in a statement. “This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy.”

