‘The Masked Singer’ Continues Winning Streak, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Trails Behind & Tops Viewers

The Masked Singer returned Thursday evening for a second go at the top of primetime ratings, with the latest episode of the new season earning a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.37 million viewers, per fast nationals.

Taking the viewership crown was NBC with the two-hour return of Law & Order: SVU, which helped laid the groundwork for Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes’ exit from the long-running series. While the Season 23 premiere came in second with a 0.8 demo rating, Law & Order: SVU was the most-watched program of the evening bringing in 5.55 million viewers. The beloved procedural was up two tenths in demo rating and approximately 47% in viewers from its Season 22 premiere in November 2020.

NBC gave Thursday audiences a double helping of Law & Order premiere goodness following SVU with the Season 2 premiere of Organized Crime. Unlike its lead-in Organized Crime had a much quieter return, dropping drastically by nearly nine tenths in demo rating and 40% in viewership from its debut in April.

Elsewhere in primetime, Big Brother on CBS rose from the previous episode, keeping somewhat steady with last week’s episode. Big Brother tied Law & Order: SVU in demo rating.

Like Wednesday, Fox followed up The Masked Singer with Alter Ego (0.4, 2.30M) on Thursday.

ABC saw the season finales of Holey Moley and The Hustler. Holey Moley dropped just one tenth in demo rating and about 15% in viewers from the season premiere in June (0.5, 3.05M). The Hustler remained steady in ratings but slipped in viewership also from its June premiere (0.3, 2.00M).