‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ To World Premiere As Tribeca Fall Preview Kickoff

Tribeca Enterprises said Thursday it is launching Tribeca Fall Preview, a seasonlong series of film premieres and musical performances. The series will debut September 22 with a big one: the world premiere of David Chase’s The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark at the Beacon Theatre.

No other events for the series were announced Thursday. The Many Saints of Newark currently has an October 1 release date slated via Warner Bros/New Line, after its earlier release plans have been delayed by the pandemic.

“When it premiered on HBO in 1999, The Sopranos made an immediate cultural impact and cemented its place as one of television’s greatest dramas,” said Tribeca Festival co-founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro. “We look forward to launching this exciting new series with The Many Saints of Newark, the latest Sopranos story from David Chase and director Alan Taylor.”

The Many Saints of Newark centers on the coming-of-age of a young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) as he is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in the history of Newark, NJ, when rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss later come to be known as Tony Soprano.

Leslie Odom Jr, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi and John Magaro also star along with Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.

“I am thrilled to be participating in an event that will call attention to cinema and the arts in NYC, at such a pivotal time. I think it’s just great that Tribeca is hosting this series,” said Chase.

Tickets are on sale beginning today. Guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination, and all will be required to wear a mask inside the Beacon.