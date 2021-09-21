‘The Man In The White Van’: Sean Astin, Ali Larter & More Board True-Crime Thriller From Writer-Director Warren Skeels

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Skai Jackson (Bunk’d), Gavin Warren (12 Mighty Orphans) and Julianne Arrieta (Reagan) have signed on to star in The Man in the White Van, a true-crime thriller from Garrison Film Productions, Legion M, XYZ Films and writer-director Warren Skeels (Siesta Key).

The film co-written by Sharon Y. Cobb is set in 1974, watching as an ominous white van begins stalking a young girl from the town of Brooksville, FL. Her parents’ disbelief that this is really happening, given her tendency to exaggerate, leads in the end to a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Pic will explore the origins of the “white van” trope in popular culture, and chart the beginnings of the destruction fomented by real-world serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr.

Wolfe will play the lead role of Annie, with Bassinger cast as Annie’s sister Margaret. Warren will portray Annie and Margaret’s youngest sibling, Daniel. The roles played by the other actors have not yet been disclosed.

Skeels is producing with Legion M’s Terri Lubaroff and Garrison Film’s Anne Marie Gillen, with Legion M, Gary Kompothecras, and Lawrence Najem exec producing. Mike Page and Arlie Day handled casting and will co-produce.

The project marks the first collaboration between financier Garrison Film and Legion M, and will go before cameras this month. XYZ films is handling global sales.

Astin is an Oscar nominee known for roles in films including the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Gloria Bell, and The Goonies. The actor has appeared on the TV side in Stranger Things, No Good Nick, The Strain, 24 and more. He is represented by Stewart Talent, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer.

Larter is perhaps best known for the various roles she played on NBC’s Heroes, and has recently recurred on ABC police procedural The Rookie. The actress has also featured in series including ABC’s Splitting Up Together, Fox’s Pitch and TNT’s Legends. She’s appeared on the film side in three Resident Evil films (Extinction, Afterlife and The Final Chapter), A Lot Like Love, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Legally Blonde, Final Destination, Varsity Blues and more. She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Wolfe has appeared on the big screen in James Wan’s recently released horror pic Malignant, Anders Walter’s TIFF-premiering I Kill Giants, Wan’s The Conjuring 2, David O. Russell’s Joy, Jay Roach’s Trumbo and more. She’s also featured in series including CBS’s Zoo, ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club and HBO’s True Detective. She is repped by Beck Talent, UTA, and Untitled Entertainment.

Bassinger is known for playing the title role in The CW’s Stargirl, having also appeared in shows including The Loud House, Chicken Girls and All Night. She’s appeared on the feature side in survival horror pic 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and more. She is repped by Paradigm, Industry Entertainment, and Work Management.

Jackson recently starred alongside Paris Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho and others in Talia Osteen’s upcoming feature Sex Appeal. The actress’s TV credits include Dragons: Rescue Riders, Disney Channel’s Bunk’d and Jessie, and more. She is repped by Paradigm, Abrams Artists Agency, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Warren will soon be seen in the indie feature Unbreakable Boy, appearing opposite Patricia Heaton and Zachary Levi. Additional film credits include Ty Roberts’ Tribeca-premiering 12 Mighty Orphans and Damien Chazelle’s First Man. He is repped by Osbrink Agency and Vault Entertainment.

Arrieta recently shot a role in Sean McNamara’s Reagan. Her TV credits include guest-starring roles in Amazon’s Jean-Claude Van Johnson, The Young and the Restless and more. She is repped by Buchwald, Bold Agency, and Altamero Management.

Skeels is repped by ICM.