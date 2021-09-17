‘The Lost Boys’ Movie In Works At Warner Bros After Pilot Not Moving Forward At CW

The revival of 1987 cult classic vampire feature The Lost Boys continues. After the CW opted that Rob Thomas’ pilot was a no-go, Warner Bros. is prepping a new take with screenwriter Randy McKinnon and Jonathan Entwistle directing, Deadline has confirmed.

A Quiet Place franchise actor Noah Jupe will star alongside It actor Jaeden Martell. Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing. Zac Frognowski and Josh Glick are EPs.

The original movie, which was billed as a comedy horror, and grossed over $32M at the domestic B.O., follows two brothers, who after moving to a new town, discover that it’s occupied by vampires.

Hollywood Reporter first had the news regarding Lost Boys moving forward as a feature.

In The Lost Boys TV version, when a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. It’s based on the 1987 cult classic movie that revolutionized how we think about vampires. The series was a long passion project for Thomas and the CW. The pilot was already in production when the pandemic shut down all filming in mid-March 2020. The CW got to see some footage, but opted to move ahead then with Kung-Fu instead (According to Deadline, because of parity between the CW’s affiliated studios, Warner Bros TV and CBS TV Studios, the two WBTV-produced pilots were vying for one slot).

Joel Schumacher directed the original movie which starred Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, Corey Feldman, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Bernard Hughes, and Edward Herrmann.