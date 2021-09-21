‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Looking To Bring Back Studio Audience Next Week

EXCLUSIVE: The Late Late Show is set to be filmed in front of a live studio audience for the first time since the start of the pandemic later this month.

Deadline understands that the team behind the James Corden-hosted series are considering bringing back fully vaccinated audiences from Monday, September 27.

The CBS show, which films in Television City in Los Angeles, is the latest late-night talkshow to look to bring back a crowd. Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which also shoots in LA, brought back audiences earlier this year, as did New York-shot shows The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Deadline revealed that The Late Late Show’s timeslot rival Late Night with Seth Meyers is also planning to bring back an audience in October.

Exec producer Rob Crabbe told Deadline last week that the show recently flipped back its studio to allow it to “flip the switch” for the return of audiences.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we can flip the switch when it’s time to have an audience back,” he said last week.

This leaves only The Daily Show with Trevor Noah as one of the main nightly late-night shows without an audience, although given that the Comedy Central series recently moved in to a new studio in Times Square and out of Noah’s apartment, it’s also making steps towards a sense of normalcy.