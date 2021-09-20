‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Breaks Record For Most Emmy Losses In One Season

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale went into Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards with 21 nominations, coming in third behind The Crown, which had 24 noms, and WandaVision with 23. But after last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys and Sunday night’s ceremony, the 15-time Emmy winner came out zero for 21, setting a record for most Emmy losses in a single year.

73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage

The Handmaid’s Tale bested AMC’s Mad Men, which earned 17 Emmy nominations in 2012, winning none.

Northern Exposure and The Larry Sanders Show also came up empty in previous years, going zero for 16 in 1993 and 1997, respectively.

The Elisabeth Moss-fronted The Handmaid’s Tale is heading into its fifth season and the team behind the dystopian series is in talks with Hulu as to whether to end it with Season 5 or to continue on.

Related Story Primetime Emmys: The Complete Winners List

Emmys TV Review: Slog Of A Show Was Way Too Status Quo, Full Of Time Fillers

Watch on Deadline

“The success of The Handmaid’s Tale remains paramount for us,” Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Originals at Hulu, told Deadline last month. “That said, what is also most important to us is that we close out that show in creative fashion that feels organic so we are in constant communication, literally right now, talking with Bruce [Miller], Lizzie [Moss] and Warren [Littlefield], about what the best way to end The Handmaid’s Tale is. We haven’t landed on an answer… I imagine we’re going to be able to answer that question in the coming months.”

Created by Miller based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa.

Deadline’s Peter White contributed to this report.

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet: See Looks From Anya Taylor-Joy, Mj Rodriguez, Kaley Cuoco & More – Photo Gallery

Emmys Scorecard: Wins By Program & Network